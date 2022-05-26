ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock rose 71.6% to $1.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 15.49% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares increased by 8.88% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $105.1 million.
  • Concert Pharma CNCE stock increased by 8.11% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million.

Losers

  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares decreased by 39.9% to $0.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares decreased by 23.08% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.4 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares declined by 8.34% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock declined by 7.97% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

