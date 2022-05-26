ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $6.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 15.94% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $223.8 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • Chindata Group Holdings CD stock rose 10.16% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Clear Secure YOU stock rose 9.88% to $28.58. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $235.8 million.

Losers

  • Nutanix NTNX shares decreased by 35.4% to $13.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Snowflake SNOW shares fell 11.22% to $117.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zuora ZUO shares fell 9.44% to $8.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 7.15% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares fell 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • O2Micro Intl OIIM stock declined by 4.8% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

