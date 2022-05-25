12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock rose 36.0% to $0.08 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Genocea Biosciences's stock is 141.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4070.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock increased by 19.86% to $1.75. As of 13:30 EST, Evelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 425.9K, which is 140.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.

Forian FORA shares moved upwards by 15.57% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares moved upwards by 15.05% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

iSpecimen ISPC shares moved upwards by 15.01% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 271.4K, which is 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock moved upwards by 14.41% to $1.95. Trading volume for Sema4 Holdings's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 76.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.7 million.

Losers

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock fell 59.7% to $2.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Verrica Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3549.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares decreased by 15.75% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 497.6K, which is 255.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares declined by 15.61% to $0.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 341.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock fell 15.2% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 125.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT shares decreased by 14.19% to $19.05. As of 13:30 EST, Arcutis Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 795.6K, which is 256.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $979.5 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 13.76% to $0.67. TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is trading at a volume of 409.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

