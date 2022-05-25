12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Losers

shares declined by 10.98% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 10.49% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

