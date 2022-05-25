ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares moved upwards by 70.9% to $0.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares rose 32.85% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Cingulate CING stock increased by 15.04% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 12.2% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares moved upwards by 10.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Losers

  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock declined by 54.9% to $2.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
  • Roivant Sciences ROIV stock decreased by 13.3% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • NexGel NXGL stock fell 12.86% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock fell 12.33% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares declined by 10.98% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock decreased by 10.49% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

