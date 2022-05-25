ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • VNET Gr VNET stock increased by 5.8% to $4.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $723.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares moved upwards by 5.56% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.3 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 5.52% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $294.3 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 5.28% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 4.81% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.

 

Losers

  • AppTech Payments APCX shares fell 8.1% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares declined by 7.34% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 7.11% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $337.2 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 6.02% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR stock fell 4.67% to $184.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

