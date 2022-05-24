12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares increased by 62.3% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume reached 3.6 million shares. This is 683.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

shares increased by 62.3% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Motus GI Hldgs's trading volume reached 3.6 million shares. This is 683.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares rose 14.94% to $0.07. Genocea Biosciences's trading volume hit 8.9 million shares by close, accounting for 393.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

shares rose 14.94% to $0.07. Genocea Biosciences's trading volume hit 8.9 million shares by close, accounting for 393.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Esperion Therapeutics ESPR shares moved upwards by 9.49% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $399.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.49% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $399.4 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 8.87% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

shares increased by 8.87% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million. OpGen OPGN stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. Ardelyx ARDX shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $92.0 million.

Losers

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares fell 36.9% to $3.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.4K shares, which is 89.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.

shares fell 36.9% to $3.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.4K shares, which is 89.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. Better Therapeutics BTTX shares decreased by 9.14% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6 million, accounting for 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.

shares decreased by 9.14% to $1.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.6 million, accounting for 47.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million. Chinook Therapeutics KDNY stock declined by 7.28% to $14.01. The company's market cap stands at $773.0 million.

stock declined by 7.28% to $14.01. The company's market cap stands at $773.0 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares fell 6.91% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

shares fell 6.91% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock decreased by 5.94% to $0.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume hit 955.4K shares by close, accounting for 150.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

stock decreased by 5.94% to $0.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics's trading volume hit 955.4K shares by close, accounting for 150.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals TTNP stock fell 5.2% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.