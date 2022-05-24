QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:21 PM | 1 min read

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD shares are trading lower by 9.59% at $36.57. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower in possible reaction to US President Biden's recent unveiling of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to counter China's influence in the region. 

Several Chinese stocks have also seen marked weakness in 2022 and are trading lower amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

Pinduoduo is the third- largest e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume and the largest platform by active buyer in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $143.11 and a 52-week low of $23.21.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas