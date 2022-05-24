QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 2:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares moved upwards by 37.2% to $0.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for BIMI Intl Medical's stock is 34.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 19077.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 26.97% to $2.95. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 134.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3208.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX shares rose 22.82% to $1.58. Better Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 218.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • Calyxt CLXT stock moved upwards by 16.22% to $0.39. As of 13:30 EST, Calyxt's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 204.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares rose 14.52% to $0.43. As of 13:30 EST, CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 233.1K, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 11.86% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Losers

  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares fell 69.6% to $0.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Genocea Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2262.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares declined by 27.96% to $0.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 973.7K shares, making up 81.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock decreased by 27.41% to $3.41. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 470.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.5 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock fell 27.08% to $0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 169.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • INmune Bio INMB stock decreased by 25.04% to $5.45. As of 13:30 EST, INmune Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 964.8K, which is 695.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million.
  • Chimerix CMRX shares declined by 20.43% to $1.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.0 million, which is 296.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

