12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 37.2% to $0.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for BIMI Intl Medical's stock is 34.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 19077.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Geovax Labs GOVX shares increased by 26.97% to $2.95. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 134.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3208.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.

Losers

shares fell 69.6% to $0.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Genocea Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2262.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares declined by 27.96% to $0.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 973.7K shares, making up 81.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

stock decreased by 25.04% to $5.45. As of 13:30 EST, INmune Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 964.8K, which is 695.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.8 million. Chimerix CMRX shares declined by 20.43% to $1.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.0 million, which is 296.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million.

