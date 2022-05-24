QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 2:36 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares rose 22.3% to $1.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 2692.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares moved upwards by 16.02% to $0.87. AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 565.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Neonode NEON shares increased by 13.95% to $6.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 189.8K, which is 424.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares increased by 13.37% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Sono-Tek SOTK shares increased by 9.51% to $6.6. The current volume of 115.7K shares is 509.4% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $3.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 525.7K, which is 92.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.6 million.

Losers

  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock decreased by 35.5% to $6.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 560.4K, which is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.7 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares decreased by 26.85% to $1.28.
  • Trade Desk TTD shares fell 19.73% to $42.15. As of 13:30 EST, Trade Desk's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 235.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock declined by 19.35% to $3.31. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 215.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.5 million.
  • Agora API stock decreased by 18.54% to $5.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 803.9K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sprout Social SPT stock fell 16.99% to $39.63. Trading volume for Sprout Social's stock is 756.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers