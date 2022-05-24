12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quantum Computing QUBT shares rose 22.3% to $1.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 2692.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.

shares rose 22.3% to $1.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 2692.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million. AppTech Payments APCX shares moved upwards by 16.02% to $0.87. AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 565.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.02% to $0.87. AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 565.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. Neonode NEON shares increased by 13.95% to $6.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 189.8K, which is 424.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.

shares increased by 13.95% to $6.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 189.8K, which is 424.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million. Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares increased by 13.37% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

shares increased by 13.37% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million. Sono-Tek SOTK shares increased by 9.51% to $6.6. The current volume of 115.7K shares is 509.4% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 9.51% to $6.6. The current volume of 115.7K shares is 509.4% of Sono-Tek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $3.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 525.7K, which is 92.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.6 million.

Losers

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock decreased by 35.5% to $6.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 560.4K, which is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.7 million.

stock decreased by 35.5% to $6.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 560.4K, which is 62.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.7 million. Cemtrex CETXP shares decreased by 26.85% to $1.28.

shares decreased by 26.85% to $1.28. Trade Desk TTD shares fell 19.73% to $42.15. As of 13:30 EST, Trade Desk's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 235.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion.

shares fell 19.73% to $42.15. As of 13:30 EST, Trade Desk's stock is trading at a volume of 14.7 million, which is 235.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock declined by 19.35% to $3.31. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 215.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.5 million.

stock declined by 19.35% to $3.31. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 215.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.5 million. Agora API stock decreased by 18.54% to $5.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 803.9K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 18.54% to $5.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 803.9K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Sprout Social SPT stock fell 16.99% to $39.63. Trading volume for Sprout Social's stock is 756.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.