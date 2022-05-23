Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 3.08% at $141.83. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Friday's weakness. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

Apple is otherwise lower by 12.94% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

See Also: Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.86.