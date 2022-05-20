12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Getnet Adquirencia GET shares increased by 22.5% to $1.8 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Getnet Adquirencia's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4956.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Datasea DTSS shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $1.58. The current volume of 102.0K shares is 37.6% of Datasea's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Valens Semiconductor VLN stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $2.97. As of 13:30 EST, Valens Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 125.7K, which is 208.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.6 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares rose 7.85% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock increased by 7.53% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Palo Alto Networks PANW stock rose 6.64% to $465.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Oblong OBLG stock fell 21.4% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Oblong's stock is trading at a volume of 254.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 247.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 15.48% to $1.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 272.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.0 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares decreased by 12.86% to $2.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 208.6K, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

GDS Holdings GDS stock fell 12.2% to $27.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 11.55% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.8K shares, making up 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

SemiLEDs LEDS stock declined by 11.38% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

