Whats Going On With Tesla Stock Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 12:06 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness. The weakness is also possibly on continued volatility amid economic uncertainty and uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter deal.

Some investors have shown concern for how much time Musk spends on the Twitter deal, possibly distracting him from his other businesses. 

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.

Tesla was 6.33% lower at $664.48 per share at the time of publishing.

