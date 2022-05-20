Whats Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness. The weakness is also possibly on continued volatility amid economic uncertainty and uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter deal.

Some investors have shown concern for how much time Musk spends on the Twitter deal, possibly distracting him from his other businesses.

To be clear, I'm spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain't rocket science!



Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7.



So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.

Tesla was 6.33% lower at $664.48 per share at the time of publishing.