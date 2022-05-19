12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NeuroMetrix NURO stock increased by 37.8% to $4.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.7 million shares, making up 45817.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares increased by 33.69% to $0.82. NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 351.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 294.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

SIGA Technologies SIGA shares increased by 26.92% to $9.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.6 million shares, making up 19629.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.1 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 23.2% to $0.28. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 253.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock rose 22.58% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

IMAC Holdings IMAC stock increased by 22.29% to $1.04. Trading volume for IMAC Holdings's stock is 17.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2338.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares declined by 16.5% to $5.42 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.1K shares, making up 52.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million.

Exelixis EXEL stock decreased by 12.79% to $17.0. As of 13:30 EST, Exelixis's stock is trading at a volume of 9.6 million, which is 424.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock decreased by 10.62% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million.

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares decreased by 8.64% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 443.1K, which is 19.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS shares fell 8.48% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.8 million.

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock decreased by 8.25% to $6.96. Trading volume for Day One Biopharmaceutical's stock is 85.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $430.5 million.

