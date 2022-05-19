QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 25.9% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Grab Hldgs GRAB stock moved upwards by 23.51% to $3.12. The current volume of 86.3 million shares is 365.6% of Grab Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock rose 20.06% to $0.48. The current volume of 22.5 million shares is 457.5% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock increased by 18.79% to $12.93. As of 13:30 EST, JE Cleantech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 72.8K, which is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.1 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $0.75. The current volume of 926.4K shares is 533.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares moved upwards by 14.86% to $15.92. Shoals Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Triumph Group TGI stock decreased by 18.7% to $14.56 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 291.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock declined by 11.41% to $4.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 359.5K, which is 25.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $608.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 10.92% to $1.26. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares decreased by 10.63% to $0.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 109.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares decreased by 8.11% to $0.8. As of 13:30 EST, EZGO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 68.5K, which is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX shares declined by 7.11% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $311.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

