12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $0.75. The current volume of 926.4K shares is 533.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares moved upwards by 14.86% to $15.92. Shoals Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 63.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

SQL Technologies SKYX shares declined by 7.11% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $311.2 million.

