Why Uber Shares Are Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Uber Technologies Inc UBER, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Uber shares also saw weakness last week and were trading lower amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.2% in April, above economist estimates of a 6% gain.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $52.36 and a 52-week low of $21.69.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

