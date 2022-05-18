What's Going On With Dollar Tree Stock Today?

Dollar Tree Inc DLTR shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target reported first-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share, which came in below the estimate of $3.07 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Operating income margin rate also came in well below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021, driven by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Related Link: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

Dollar Tree is set to report its first-quarter results before the market opens on May 26.

DLTR Price Action: Dollar Tree shares have traded between $84.26 and $177.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 16.5% at $130.50 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.