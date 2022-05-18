Why Kohl's Shares Are Falling Today

Kohl's Corp KSS shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate.

$25.17 billion $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07.

Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin rate came in well below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021. Target shares were trading down by about 25% at press time.

Related Link: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

Kohl's is scheduled to report its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

KSS Price Action: Kohl's shares have traded between $43.67 and $64.80 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 9.22% at $44.02 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Kohl's.