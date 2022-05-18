QQQ
What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 9:57 AM | 1 min read

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. 

  • Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate.
  • Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07.

Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin rate came in well below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021. Target shares were down about 25% at last check.

Related Link: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

Costo is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results after the market closes on May 26, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

COST 52-Week Range: $375.50 - $612.27

The stock was down 7.96% at $450.62 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

