QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $0.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares rose 12.75% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares rose 10.65% to $16.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Losers

  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock declined by 29.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Doximity DOCS shares fell 13.09% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock fell 9.07% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • AIkido Pharma AIKI shares decreased by 8.25% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares fell 7.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers