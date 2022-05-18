12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares moved upwards by 17.3% to $0.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares moved upwards by 13.15% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Landos Biopharma LABP shares rose 12.75% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock moved upwards by 12.32% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares rose 10.65% to $16.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 10.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Losers

Baudax Bio BXRX stock declined by 29.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Doximity DOCS shares fell 13.09% to $29.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock fell 9.07% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

AIkido Pharma AIKI shares decreased by 8.25% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares fell 7.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.