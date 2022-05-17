12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DLocal DLO shares increased by 21.8% to $23.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. DLocal's trading volume hit 158.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 21.8% to $23.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. DLocal's trading volume hit 158.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 19.83% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.

shares rose 19.83% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million. Agilysys AGYS stock increased by 11.29% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $988.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 11.29% to $40.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $988.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Peraso PRSO shares rose 8.43% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

shares rose 8.43% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. SAI.TECH Global SAI shares increased by 7.07% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.

shares increased by 7.07% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million. Glimpse Group VRAR stock increased by 6.53% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

QuickLogic QUIK shares declined by 6.0% to $5.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 6.0% to $5.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 5.01% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 5.01% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Pegasystems PEGA stock decreased by 4.99% to $47.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

stock decreased by 4.99% to $47.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. Riskified RSKD stock fell 4.91% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $828.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 4.91% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $828.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 4.57% to $5.65. This security traded at a volume of 76.8K shares come close, making up 48.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

stock decreased by 4.57% to $5.65. This security traded at a volume of 76.8K shares come close, making up 48.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. My Size MYSZ shares declined by 4.4% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.