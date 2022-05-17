12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Solo Brands DTC stock rose 12.1% to $4.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Global E Online GLBE shares declined by 27.7% to $13.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 8.56% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 5.18% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $423.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.