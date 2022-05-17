QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 12.1% to $4.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Jumia Technologies JMIA stock rose 11.57% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares increased by 10.27% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • JD.com JD stock increased by 9.15% to $56.25. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • REE Automotive REE stock rose 8.93% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $461.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock increased by 8.53% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Global E Online GLBE shares declined by 27.7% to $13.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares decreased by 13.73% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 11.2% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kidpik PIK shares declined by 9.24% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock fell 8.56% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 5.18% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $423.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers