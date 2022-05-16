12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.7 million, accounting for 508.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.5% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.7 million, accounting for 508.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. iPower IPW shares rose 6.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares rose 6.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock increased by 5.33% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.

stock increased by 5.33% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $35.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $35.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.2 million. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

Global E Online GLBE shares decreased by 27.0% to $14.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 938.8K shares, which is 61.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 27.0% to $14.0 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 938.8K shares, which is 61.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. XpresSpa Group XSPA stock fell 11.2% to $0.8. This security traded at a volume of 192.0K shares come close, making up 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 11.2% to $0.8. This security traded at a volume of 192.0K shares come close, making up 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 5.99% to $1.1. This security traded at a volume of 7.5 million shares come close, making up 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.2 million.

shares declined by 5.99% to $1.1. This security traded at a volume of 7.5 million shares come close, making up 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.2 million. Vinco Ventures BBIG shares fell 5.89% to $2.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4 million shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.4 million.

shares fell 5.89% to $2.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4 million shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.4 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 5.82% to $0.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 237.3K shares, which is 8.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

shares fell 5.82% to $0.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 237.3K shares, which is 8.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Kidpik PIK shares fell 5.13% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.