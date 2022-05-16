12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 12.7% to $1.6 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.9 million.

Epizyme EPZM shares rose 11.57% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

INVO Bioscience INVO stock rose 10.25% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

NantHealth NH shares increased by 10.11% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock increased by 9.85% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares moved upwards by 8.66% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares decreased by 14.1% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Femasys FEMY stock declined by 9.64% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock declined by 9.6% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Acer Therapeutics ACER stock decreased by 9.23% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Aspira Womens Health AWH shares declined by 8.11% to $0.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.3K, accounting for 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

SCYNEXIS SCYX stock fell 7.66% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

