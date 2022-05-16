12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 20.2% to $1.18 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Bird Glb's trading volume reached 80.3K shares. This is 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $328.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 14.9% to $3.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 311.6K, accounting for 194.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

SQL Technologies SKYX shares rose 10.45% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $375.4 million.

FreightCar America RAIL stock increased by 7.74% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Werner Enterprises WERN shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $43.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 78.1K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock rose 6.02% to $12.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock decreased by 8.8% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 158.5K shares come close, making up 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

iSun ISUN stock fell 7.17% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 4.14% to $0.42. ShiftPixy's trading volume hit 7.4 million shares by close, accounting for 179.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock declined by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Greenland Technologies GTEC shares fell 3.5% to $3.04. At the close, Greenland Technologies's trading volume reached 60.6K shares. This is 128.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

OceanPal OP stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

