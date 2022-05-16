11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Uxin UXIN stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $198.6 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 12.05% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Carvana CVNA shares rose 11.85% to $42.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Inspirato ISPO shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $4.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.0 million.
Losers
- Molecular Data MKD shares decreased by 13.4% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock fell 8.81% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- Weber WEBR stock decreased by 7.01% to $6.64. The company's market cap stands at $349.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Holley HLLY shares declined by 6.99% to $9.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
