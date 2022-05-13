12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 6.5% to $0.59 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock moved upwards by 6.49% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares moved upwards by 5.89% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $864.3 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 5.26% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 238.5K, accounting for 11.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

Carvana CVNA shares rose 5.19% to $40.3. Carvana's trading volume hit 526.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock increased by 4.99% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Sonder Holdings SOND stock decreased by 5.7% to $1.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 5.58% to $0.41. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 366.6K shares. This is 12.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 5.21% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 4.16% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock declined by 3.73% to $5.17. At the close, Melco Resorts and Enter's trading volume reached 67.8K shares. This is 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Muscle Maker GRIL stock fell 3.62% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

