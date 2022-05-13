QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Trevena TRVN shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares moved upwards by 12.96% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • NantHealth NH shares rose 9.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX stock increased by 6.11% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Acutus Medical AFIB shares decreased by 12.1% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares declined by 11.58% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PolarityTE PTE shares fell 9.31% to $0.19. PolarityTE's trading volume hit 18.5 million shares by close, accounting for 292.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO stock declined by 8.74% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK shares fell 8.29% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Akanda AKAN shares fell 5.56% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.4K, accounting for 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers