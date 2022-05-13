12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Trevena TRVN shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares moved upwards by 12.96% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

NantHealth NH shares rose 9.53% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX stock increased by 6.11% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Acutus Medical AFIB shares decreased by 12.1% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares declined by 11.58% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

PolarityTE PTE shares fell 9.31% to $0.19. PolarityTE's trading volume hit 18.5 million shares by close, accounting for 292.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Venus Concept VERO stock declined by 8.74% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares fell 8.29% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Akanda AKAN shares fell 5.56% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.4K, accounting for 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.