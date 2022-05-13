12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 4.89% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $209.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Renovare Environmental RENO stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Losers

Sterling Construction Co STRL stock declined by 4.58% to $21.88. The company's market cap stands at $662.1 million.

