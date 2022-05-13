10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 37.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 30.9 million, which is 5671.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Enfusion ENFN stock fell 15.0% to $8.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 410.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.