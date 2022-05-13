QQQ
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 3:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 37.6% to $0.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 30.9 million, which is 5671.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 33.7% to $7.22. As of 13:30 EST, Indie Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 204.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO shares moved upwards by 31.11% to $4.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.6 million, which is 236.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Expensify EXFY shares increased by 29.26% to $19.7. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 662.3K, which is 172.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM stock rose 28.28% to $23.14. Affirm Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 64.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 485.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares rose 26.32% to $12.91. PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Losers

  • Enfusion ENFN stock fell 15.0% to $8.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 410.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Karooooo KARO stock declined by 10.08% to $22.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.7 million.
  • Arteris AIP stock fell 8.11% to $8.5. The current volume of 162.5K shares is 212.6% of Arteris's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $270.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Taitron Components TAIT stock fell 7.7% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

