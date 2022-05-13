QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 1:59 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 194.1% to $0.59 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 115.6 million, which is 8741.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • View VIEW shares increased by 53.57% to $0.72. As of 13:30 EST, View's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 195.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock rose 22.44% to $3.6. The current volume of 703.4K shares is 109.2% of Heliogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $667.1 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 20.69% to $1.08. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 896.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 706.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares moved upwards by 20.09% to $5.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.2 million, which is 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock moved upwards by 19.47% to $17.95. The current volume of 981.7K shares is 87.4% of Blink Charging's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • LiqTech International LIQT stock decreased by 45.2% to $0.5 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for LiqTech International's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1634.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • China Index Holdings CIH stock declined by 10.27% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock declined by 9.08% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 146.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock fell 8.41% to $12.97. As of 13:30 EST, Blue Bird's stock is trading at a volume of 93.9K, which is 83.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Caesarstone CSTE shares declined by 7.63% to $9.08. The current volume of 111.9K shares is 124.1% of Caesarstone's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

