QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 3:03 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • PolarityTE PTE stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6 million, which is 1110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Inotiv NOTV shares rose 40.71% to $16.83. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 382.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 32.44% to $7.64. Celularity's stock is trading at a volume of 790.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 279.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock rose 32.06% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 581.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Viridian Therapeutics VRDN stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $13.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 305.1K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock moved upwards by 27.58% to $2.59. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 364.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • FIGS FIGS shares declined by 26.3% to $9.47 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 14.9 million shares is 549.9% of FIGS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares decreased by 13.67% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 695.0K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 12.84% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 283.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock decreased by 12.24% to $5.89. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 171.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares decreased by 12.0% to $0.22. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 243.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • IN8bio INAB stock fell 11.2% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers