12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PolarityTE PTE stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6 million, which is 1110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $0.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6 million, which is 1110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. Inotiv NOTV shares rose 40.71% to $16.83. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 382.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 40.71% to $16.83. Trading volume for Inotiv's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 382.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $428.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 32.44% to $7.64. Celularity's stock is trading at a volume of 790.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 279.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares moved upwards by 32.44% to $7.64. Celularity's stock is trading at a volume of 790.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 279.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock rose 32.06% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 581.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

stock rose 32.06% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.7 million shares, making up 581.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Viridian Therapeutics VRDN stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $13.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 305.1K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $13.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 305.1K, which is 186.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. PLx Pharma PLXP stock moved upwards by 27.58% to $2.59. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 364.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 153.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

FIGS FIGS shares declined by 26.3% to $9.47 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 14.9 million shares is 549.9% of FIGS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 26.3% to $9.47 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 14.9 million shares is 549.9% of FIGS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares decreased by 13.67% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 695.0K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares decreased by 13.67% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 695.0K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 12.84% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 283.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 12.84% to $0.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 283.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock decreased by 12.24% to $5.89. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 171.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.

stock decreased by 12.24% to $5.89. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 171.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares decreased by 12.0% to $0.22. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 243.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

shares decreased by 12.0% to $0.22. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 4.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 243.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. IN8bio INAB stock fell 11.2% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.