12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 19.45% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Inotiv NOTV stock rose 17.05% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Brickell Biotech BBI stock decreased by 7.21% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.