12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares increased by 37.2% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • PolarityTE PTE shares rose 35.15% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Celularity CELU shares moved upwards by 25.47% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $997.0 million.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock rose 19.47% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.4 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX shares rose 19.45% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Inotiv NOTV stock rose 17.05% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • FIGS FIGS stock decreased by 21.4% to $10.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock declined by 18.92% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock fell 18.16% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares decreased by 11.46% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Allakos ALLK stock fell 7.72% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $157.2 million.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI stock decreased by 7.21% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

