12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $0.21 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 55.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Celularity CELU shares rose 27.72% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Aspira Womens Health AWH stock rose 15.16% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Dynavax Technologies DVAX stock rose 12.05% to $8.88. Dynavax Technologies's trading volume hit 81.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

CTI BioPharma CTIC shares rose 12.02% to $4.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.2K, accounting for 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $414.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

FIGS FIGS shares decreased by 25.4% to $9.58 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 434.7K shares, which is 16.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Brickell Biotech BBI stock fell 15.42% to $0.17. Brickell Biotech's trading volume hit 511.3K shares by close, accounting for 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares fell 11.94% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 4.9 million shares come close, making up 824.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO shares declined by 10.89% to $0.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 369.9K shares, which is 19.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

OpGen OPGN shares declined by 10.74% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

PAVmed PAVM stock fell 9.73% to $0.97. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 186.9K shares, which is 10.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

