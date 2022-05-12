QQQ
Boeing Shares Fall To 52-Week Lows: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 12, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read

Boeing Co BA shares are trading lower Thursday and have fallen about 20% over the last week.

The stock has been under pressure since the Federal Reserve raised rates by 50 basis points last Wednesday, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years.

Boeing shares have continued to trend lower this week following higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data. 

The consumer price index increased 8.3% in April from the prior year, which was lower than the 8.5% increase in March. However, the number came in above the Dow Jones estimate of 8.1%. Although the CPI number was lower than it was in March, 8.3% inflation is still near the highest levels in 40 years. 

What Else Happened? Boeing on Monday announced that the Lufthansa Group has placed an order for seven 777-8 Freighters. The group also placed a new order for two 777 Freighters to add to its cargo fleet.

Related Link: Lufthansa Orders For Boeing's New 777-8 Freighters, Additional 787s

On Wednesday, Boeing and the Norwegian company Nammo announced successful completion of ground-fire tests of its Ramjet 155 Extended Range Artillery Projectile, a technology that enables long-range precision fires, which is one of the U.S. Army’s key modernization priorities.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 5.58% at $122.17 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas