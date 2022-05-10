Lufthansa Orders For Boeing's New 777-8 Freighters, Additional 787s

by

Lufthansa Group DLAKY plans to continue its strategic decision to strengthen Lufthansa Cargo with an order for seven Boeing Co BA 777-8 Freighters, the fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter.

Additionally, the Lufthansa Group continues to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul passenger fleet with a new purchase of seven 787-9s.

Lufthansa Group's total order book for the 787 Dreamliner now has 32 firm orders. With 20 firm orders, the Group is also a launch customer for Boeing's 777X passenger plane.

Boeing launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January and has already booked 34 firm orders for the model.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $134.02 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

BA shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $134.02 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

