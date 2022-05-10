QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lufthansa Orders For Boeing's New 777-8 Freighters, Additional 787s

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Lufthansa Group DLAKY plans to continue its strategic decision to strengthen Lufthansa Cargo with an order for seven Boeing Co BA 777-8 Freighters, the fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter.
  • Lufthansa also placed a new order for two 777 Freighters to add to its cargo fleet, providing extra cargo capacity in the near term until the delivery of its first 777-8 Freighter.
  • Additionally, the Lufthansa Group continues to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul passenger fleet with a new purchase of seven 787-9s.
  • Lufthansa Group's total order book for the 787 Dreamliner now has 32 firm orders. With 20 firm orders, the Group is also a launch customer for Boeing's 777X passenger plane.
  • Boeing launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January and has already booked 34 firm orders for the model.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.53% at $134.02 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts