12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Allena Pharma ALNA shares moved upwards by 103.7% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 213.8 million, which is 7983.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 103.7% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 213.8 million, which is 7983.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 33.03% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.5 million shares, making up 9828.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

stock rose 33.03% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.5 million shares, making up 9828.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. Cullinan Oncology CGEM stock rose 25.08% to $9.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.3 million, which is 6660.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.4 million.

stock rose 25.08% to $9.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.3 million, which is 6660.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.4 million. Concert Pharma CNCE shares moved upwards by 23.13% to $3.46. Trading volume for Concert Pharma's stock is 525.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 791.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 23.13% to $3.46. Trading volume for Concert Pharma's stock is 525.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 791.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million. 89bio ETNB shares moved upwards by 22.09% to $2.62. The current volume of 449.3K shares is 244.7% of 89bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 22.09% to $2.62. The current volume of 449.3K shares is 244.7% of 89bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. UpHealth UPH stock rose 20.34% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 162.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Rockwell Medical RMTI shares declined by 34.1% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Rockwell Medical's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 612.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

shares declined by 34.1% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Rockwell Medical's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 612.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million. Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares decreased by 25.46% to $0.2. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 238.3% of Regulus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 25.46% to $0.2. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 238.3% of Regulus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Eargo EAR shares decreased by 21.77% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 266.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

shares decreased by 21.77% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 266.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million. PLx Pharma PLXP shares fell 16.88% to $1.97. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 348.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.

shares fell 16.88% to $1.97. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 348.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock declined by 14.1% to $7.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 552.1K, which is 324.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 14.1% to $7.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 552.1K, which is 324.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares fell 14.04% to $0.51. As of 13:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 282.9K, which is 119.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.