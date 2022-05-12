QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:53 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares moved upwards by 103.7% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Allena Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 213.8 million, which is 7983.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 33.03% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.5 million shares, making up 9828.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Cullinan Oncology CGEM stock rose 25.08% to $9.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.3 million, which is 6660.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.4 million.
  • Concert Pharma CNCE shares moved upwards by 23.13% to $3.46. Trading volume for Concert Pharma's stock is 525.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 791.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
  • 89bio ETNB shares moved upwards by 22.09% to $2.62. The current volume of 449.3K shares is 244.7% of 89bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • UpHealth UPH stock rose 20.34% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 162.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Rockwell Medical RMTI shares declined by 34.1% to $0.21 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Rockwell Medical's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 612.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares decreased by 25.46% to $0.2. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 238.3% of Regulus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Eargo EAR shares decreased by 21.77% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 266.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP shares fell 16.88% to $1.97. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 348.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock declined by 14.1% to $7.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 552.1K, which is 324.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares fell 14.04% to $0.51. As of 13:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 282.9K, which is 119.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers