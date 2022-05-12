10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON stock rose 8.6% to $3.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

stock rose 8.6% to $3.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Fluence Energy FLNC stock increased by 5.78% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $406.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock increased by 5.78% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $406.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock rose 4.95% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.

Losers

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock decreased by 34.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock decreased by 34.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. View VIEW shares declined by 13.16% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.

shares declined by 13.16% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million. Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 8.97% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 8.97% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Fuel Tech FTEK shares declined by 7.15% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares declined by 7.15% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Team TISI stock fell 7.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

stock fell 7.0% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 6.56% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.