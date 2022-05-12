12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lordstown Motors RIDE shares increased by 15.2% to $1.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $343.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares increased by 15.2% to $1.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $343.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Coupang CPNG shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $10.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $10.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Molecular Data MKD shares rose 7.69% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

shares rose 7.69% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 6.65% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

shares increased by 6.65% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock rose 6.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock rose 6.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Sonos SONO stock increased by 5.73% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Dutch Bros BROS stock declined by 38.7% to $21.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 38.7% to $21.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares decreased by 12.42% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

shares decreased by 12.42% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares fell 8.26% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

shares fell 8.26% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. China Online Education Gr COE shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. Shift Technologies SFT shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 6.64% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.