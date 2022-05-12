QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares increased by 15.2% to $1.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $343.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Coupang CPNG shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $10.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Data MKD shares rose 7.69% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 6.65% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock rose 6.1% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Sonos SONO stock increased by 5.73% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Dutch Bros BROS stock declined by 38.7% to $21.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares decreased by 12.42% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares fell 8.26% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • China Online Education Gr COE shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 6.64% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers