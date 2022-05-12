12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AppLovin APP stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $31.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

ironSource IS stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 8.8% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 8.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

