12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • AppLovin APP stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $31.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Data Storage DTST shares rose 15.83% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock increased by 10.53% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Radcom RDCM shares increased by 8.18% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Zuora ZUO shares rose 8.13% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • TROOPS TROO stock rose 7.23% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.2 million.

Losers

  • ironSource IS stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • MICT MICT shares decreased by 14.71% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares declined by 9.64% to $152.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Dave DAVE stock declined by 9.5% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $673.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BTCS BTCS stock declined by 8.8% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 8.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

