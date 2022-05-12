12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AppLovin APP stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $31.98 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Data Storage DTST shares rose 15.83% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock increased by 10.53% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Radcom RDCM shares increased by 8.18% to $11.9. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Zuora ZUO shares rose 8.13% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- TROOPS TROO stock rose 7.23% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.2 million.
Losers
- ironSource IS stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MICT MICT shares decreased by 14.71% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- MicroStrategy MSTR shares declined by 9.64% to $152.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Dave DAVE stock declined by 9.5% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $673.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BTCS BTCS stock declined by 8.8% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 8.79% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers