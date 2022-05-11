QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 6:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares rose 19.0% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 9.97% to $0.27. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 178.2K shares by close, accounting for 24.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 9.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Enovix ENVX stock rose 7.19% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BEST BEST shares rose 4.92% to $0.29. At the close, BEST's trading volume reached 123.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.

Losers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares declined by 20.4% to $0.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.5 million shares come close, making up 352.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell 14.67% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 9.3% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares fell 8.34% to $0.16. At the close, TD Hldgs's trading volume reached 81.6K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 8.07% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • Hudson Technologies HDSN shares fell 7.69% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

