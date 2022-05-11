11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares rose 19.0% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares rose 9.97% to $0.27. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 178.2K shares by close, accounting for 24.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 9.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Enovix ENVX stock rose 7.19% to $8.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

BEST BEST shares rose 4.92% to $0.29. At the close, BEST's trading volume reached 123.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.

Losers

Armstrong Flooring AFI shares declined by 20.4% to $0.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.5 million shares come close, making up 352.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell 14.67% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 9.3% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

TD Hldgs GLG shares fell 8.34% to $0.16. At the close, TD Hldgs's trading volume reached 81.6K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 8.07% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN shares fell 7.69% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.