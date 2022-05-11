11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock moved upwards by 261.0% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 97.9 million shares is 13367.6% of Armstrong Flooring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

QualTek Services QTEK stock rose 22.52% to $2.23. As of 13:30 EST, QualTek Services's stock is trading at a volume of 435.4K, which is 218.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares increased by 11.4% to $6.25. As of 13:30 EST, Fathom Digital Mfg's stock is trading at a volume of 50.5K, which is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.4 million.

Global Internet of People SDH shares rose 10.32% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Desktop Metal DM stock rose 10.15% to $1.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.0 million shares, making up 749.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Red Violet RDVT shares moved upwards by 9.76% to $24.51. The company's market cap stands at $331.4 million.

Losers

View VIEW shares decreased by 70.1% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. View's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 297.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.

SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 41.05% to $3.49. The current volume of 153.7K shares is 102.6% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

BEST BEST stock fell 18.85% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 85.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.

Redwire RDW shares fell 15.84% to $4.2. As of 13:30 EST, Redwire's stock is trading at a volume of 490.0K, which is 125.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.8 million.

NN NNBR shares fell 15.72% to $2.65. NN's stock is trading at a volume of 178.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.