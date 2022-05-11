QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 1:56 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares moved upwards by 65.9% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 42.2 million, which is 4071.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 26.66% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares moved upwards by 14.39% to $5.8. The current volume of 20.9 million shares is 893.1% of Blue Water Vaccines's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares increased by 12.96% to $4.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 108.1K, which is 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $631.0 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 11.44% to $0.29. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 115.1% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock rose 11.23% to $0.45. The current volume of 384.1K shares is 119.0% of Kiromic BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Losers

  • Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 39.3% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 298.6% of Aspira Womens Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Opiant Pharma OPNT shares decreased by 37.33% to $11.5. Opiant Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 365.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 403.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trevena TRVN shares decreased by 30.33% to $0.2. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 278.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ITeos Therapeutics ITOS shares fell 29.5% to $18.07. Trading volume for ITeos Therapeutics's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 378.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.9 million.
  • Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock fell 28.97% to $17.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 480.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares declined by 27.72% to $1.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares, making up 255.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $399.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

