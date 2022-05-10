12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Avalon Globocare AVCO stock rose 14.8% to $0.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

Delcath Systems DCTH shares moved upwards by 11.31% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Quantum-Si QSI stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock increased by 9.62% to $0.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 208.6K shares, which is 35.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares rose 8.82% to $0.84. Biora Therapeutics's trading volume hit 249.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $154.5 million.

Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 159.2K shares, which is 5.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares declined by 19.3% to $2.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Inovio Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 517.3K shares. This is 11.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Talis Biomedical TLIS stock fell 15.26% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Midatech Pharma MTP shares declined by 12.25% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Neuronetics STIM stock decreased by 11.87% to $2.08. Neuronetics's trading volume hit 3.1 million shares by close, accounting for 1901.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares fell 11.12% to $2.0. This security traded at a volume of 7.3 million shares come close, making up 23105.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares decreased by 9.19% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.