9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Appian APPN shares increased by 30.9% to $56.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 941.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares increased by 30.9% to $56.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 941.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. MICT MICT stock rose 29.12% to $0.69. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 51.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13504.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.

stock rose 29.12% to $0.69. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 51.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13504.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock moved upwards by 11.05% to $3.37. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 45.0% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.5 million.

Losers

Embark Technology EMBK shares declined by 56.9% to $1.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1950.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $677.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 56.9% to $1.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1950.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $677.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Cipher Mining CIFR stock decreased by 49.54% to $1.63. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 287.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 49.54% to $1.63. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 287.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock declined by 32.6% to $2.58. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 531.3% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 32.6% to $2.58. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 531.3% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. StarTek SRT stock fell 29.41% to $2.85. The current volume of 185.4K shares is 301.8% of StarTek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 29.41% to $2.85. The current volume of 185.4K shares is 301.8% of StarTek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 23.63% to $1.39.

stock decreased by 23.63% to $1.39. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares decreased by 23.22% to $2.59. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 96.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.