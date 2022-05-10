QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 1:47 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Appian APPN shares increased by 30.9% to $56.31 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 941.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MICT MICT stock rose 29.12% to $0.69. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 51.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13504.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.7 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock moved upwards by 11.05% to $3.37. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 45.0% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Embark Technology EMBK shares declined by 56.9% to $1.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1950.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $677.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock decreased by 49.54% to $1.63. Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 287.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock declined by 32.6% to $2.58. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 531.3% of Diebold Nixdorf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • StarTek SRT stock fell 29.41% to $2.85. The current volume of 185.4K shares is 301.8% of StarTek's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 23.63% to $1.39.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares decreased by 23.22% to $2.59. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 96.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers