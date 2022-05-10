QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 1:47 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Vroom VRM stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vroom's stock is 119.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 915.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Amesite AMST stock rose 19.34% to $0.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.3K shares, making up 120.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares increased by 15.5% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock increased by 15.25% to $1.36. The current volume of 13.8 million shares is 318.9% of Party City Holdco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Coupang CPNG shares increased by 12.83% to $10.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 16.4 million, which is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 11.54% to $0.23. Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Losers

  • Regis RGS stock declined by 36.4% to $0.8 during Tuesday's regular session. Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 328.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares declined by 30.69% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, Enjoy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 341.8K, which is 178.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
  • National Vision Holdings EYE stock decreased by 25.21% to $25.11. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 563.4% of National Vision Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock fell 23.8% to $1.1. Trading volume for Beachbody Co's stock is 1.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock decreased by 21.13% to $0.16. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 133.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sunlands Technology STG stock decreased by 18.88% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

