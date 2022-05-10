QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
So What's Going On With SoFi Technologies Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 10:27 AM | 1 min read

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading lower by 10.05% at $5.37. Weakness is likely in sympathy with financial services peer Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, which is trading lower after reporting first-quarter earnings results and issuing second-quarter and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Upstart said first-quarter revenue increased 156% year-over-year to $310 million, which beat the $300.12 million estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 50 cents per share... Read More

SoFi is a financial services company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoFi has a 52-week high of $24.95 and a 52-week low of $5.31.

