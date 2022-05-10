12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN stock moved upwards by 72.6% to $143.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares rose 47.69% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares rose 21.05% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 20.0% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

ShockWave Medical SWAV shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $135.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 14.29% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Losers

GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock fell 37.8% to $6.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Novavax NVAX shares declined by 22.01% to $41.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock fell 16.98% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

Akanda AKAN stock fell 16.16% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

Vaxart VXRT stock decreased by 14.56% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $341.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares fell 11.59% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

