12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN stock moved upwards by 72.6% to $143.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares rose 47.69% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares rose 21.05% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 20.0% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
  • ShockWave Medical SWAV shares moved upwards by 16.46% to $135.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 14.29% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Losers

  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock fell 37.8% to $6.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Novavax NVAX shares declined by 22.01% to $41.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock fell 16.98% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Akanda AKAN stock fell 16.16% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock decreased by 14.56% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $341.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares fell 11.59% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

