8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • L S Starrett SCX stock increased by 7.8% to $7.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • Polar Power POLA stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

Losers

  • QualTek Services QTEK stock fell 17.0% to $1.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 15.72% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock fell 14.41% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 12.98% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 12.29% to $16.07. The company's market cap stands at $161.8 million.
  • Satellogic SATL shares fell 8.08% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

