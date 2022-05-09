12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares rose 4466.2% to $7.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock rose 33.51% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.

stock rose 33.51% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares moved upwards by 30.88% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

FibroGen FGEN stock rose 10.46% to $9.29. The company's market cap stands at $866.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock rose 10.46% to $9.29. The company's market cap stands at $866.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Palisade Bio PALI shares moved upwards by 8.88% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.88% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Surface Oncology SURF stock rose 8.61% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $123.9 million.

Losers

The Oncology Institute TOI shares declined by 21.7% to $6.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.4 million.

ContraFect CFRX shares fell 14.03% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.

shares fell 14.03% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million. GlucoTrack GCTK stock fell 13.93% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

stock fell 13.93% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock decreased by 11.83% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

stock decreased by 11.83% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Immuron IMRN shares declined by 11.12% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 11.03% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

