12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares rose 4466.2% to $7.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock rose 33.51% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares moved upwards by 30.88% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • FibroGen FGEN stock rose 10.46% to $9.29. The company's market cap stands at $866.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares moved upwards by 8.88% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Surface Oncology SURF stock rose 8.61% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $123.9 million.

Losers

  • The Oncology Institute TOI shares declined by 21.7% to $6.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.4 million.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares fell 14.03% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock fell 13.93% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock decreased by 11.83% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Immuron IMRN shares declined by 11.12% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares decreased by 11.03% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

