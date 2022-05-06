12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 12.6% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Losers

AdaptHealth AHCO stock declined by 7.4% to $12.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

shares declined by 5.27% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Joint JYNT stock declined by 5.0% to $16.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.