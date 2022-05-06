QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 12.6% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock increased by 10.56% to $24.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock rose 8.67% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $2.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.5 million, accounting for 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million.
  • Regenxbio RGNX stock rose 7.91% to $23.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS stock moved upwards by 7.76% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $885.6 million.

Losers

  • AdaptHealth AHCO stock declined by 7.4% to $12.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
  • Histogen HSTO stock fell 6.12% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • BioCardia BCDA stock declined by 6.05% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Esperion Therapeutics ESPR shares declined by 5.27% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Joint JYNT stock declined by 5.0% to $16.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers